AP 10th exams postponed indefinitely

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has postponed the 10th class examinations until July. A further decision would be taken based on the Coronavirus situation at that time. The immediate reason for postponing the exams was the fact that the AP curfew was likely to be extended in June as well. Then, it would be very difficult for the students to reach exam centres. The 10th exams were scheduled to begin on Jun 7 but now the Government had postponed due to the curfew compulsions.

The decision was taken at a review meeting held by the Chief Minister at the Tadepalli residence. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh was very particular about conducting the exams but the CM finally took the curfew situation into consideration. Contrary to the Government’s expectations, the Covid cases and deaths were still continuing without any major respite.

Moreover, the Government was bogged down due to the cases filed in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The petitioners urged for starting the examinations only after completely giving vaccines to all the teachers who would be taking part in the conduct of the examinations.

On its part, the TDP has been strongly demanding the Government to cancel the 10th exams altogether and give pass certificates to the students just like in many other States.