Is this Jagan’s ‘quid pro quo’ for his own lawyers?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is famous for ‘quid pro quo’.

Prior to ‘quid pro quo’ cases filed by CBI against Jagan in 2011, majority of the people were not aware of what ‘quid pro quo’ means.

Thanks to Jagan, now even school kids became aware that ‘quid pro quo’ means misusing and exploiting government power to get something in return, that is amassing wealth at the cost of public money. Jagan is facing CBI, ED cases of minting thousands of crores of money through quid pro quo when his father late YSR was CM of Undivided AP between 2004 and 200 from industrialists, miners, realtors by ensuring land allotments, mining leases from his father and getting crores of rupees in return.

Jagan now took this ‘quid pro quo’ one more step further. He paid Rs 1.34 crore public money to lawyers who are fighting cases in Supreme Court and High Court on behalf of AP government over Amaravathi capital shifting issue and setting up of three new capitals for AP.

Several petitions were filed against Amaravathi capital shifting and three capitals in courts. Jagan engaged prominent lawyers SV Niranjan Reddy and CV Mohan Reddy to argue these cases. All these cases are currently pending in courts.

Interestingly, these lawyers also argue for Jagan in CBI cases filed against him in illegal assets case.

Jagan paid Rs 96 lakh to Niranjan Reddy and Rs 38.50 lakh to Mohan Reddy toward lawyer fees.

He released two GOs to this effect. This triggered criticism that Jagan was indulging in quid-pro-quo again by paying public money to his lawyers as fees under the guise of Amaravathi case.