AP becomes bankrupt: YSRCP admits in Parliament

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh has finally admitted in the Parliament that AP has become bankrupt and is not in a position even to pay salaries for state government employees.

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy which so far claimed that the AP’s financial condition is not that bad as being projected media and also opposition TDP, on Thursday (today) claimed that the financial condition is bad and it is struggling even to pay salaries.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, YSRCP MP Bharat requested Centre to come to the rescue of Andhra Pradesh government saying it is not in a position to pay even salaries.

YSRCP MPs raised the bad financial condition of AP government during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

The TDP MPs in Lok Sabha utilised this opportunity to expose the bad financial condition of AP under YSRCP regime.

TDP MPs K.Rammohan Naidu and K.Ravindra Kumar said they have been requesting the Centre to intervene to check the financial mismanagement of YSRCP government since May 2019 which pushed AP into a debt trap.

TDP MPs said that YSRCP has denied any financial crisis all these years but admitted on its own in the Parliament now that AP has become bankrupt.