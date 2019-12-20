AP Capital Experts Committee has no legality?

In its over-confidence, the YCP government has not followed due constitutional procedures while setting up the GN Rao Experts Committee. As a result, CM Jagan Reddy may face serious hurdles in the shifting of AP Capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. The terms of reference given to Experts Committee are just taking public opinion on how to develop Capital City and all 13 districts. Going by this, the Committee has no power to suggest Capital shifting. Moreover, the Committee is not formally formed under the Enquiries Act. Then how can CM refer to such an unconstitutional committee’s report to change Capital altogether? This is being raised before the court. Already, the Amaravati farmers have filed a petition in the High Court.

TDP is getting increasingly confident of hitting back Jagan Reddy in all his careless but cruel decisions. TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar says that they have gathered all the required documents to prove how AP CM is violating all established democratic norms in Capital shifting. He says that Jagan Reddy’s statement in the Assembly is the most irresponsible and anti-constitutional. The court will definitely take serious note of CM’s statement which is sure to influence the Experts’ Committee report. It is unfortunate that the ruling YCP Ministers are complicating the issue rather than solving it.