AP Chief Secretary goes on leave

In a swift development, Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy went on leave on Thursday. The General Administration Department had sent him a note asking him to go on leave.

The chief secretary met TDP chief and chief minister designate, N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence on the day. Later, he was asked to go on leave, which he followed.

Finance special chief secretary S S Ravath also went on leave. He applied for leave on health grounds. The government had asked all the advisors of the previous government to send their resignations immediately. It had decided to cancel the appointments if any advisor fails to submit the resignation.

Meanwhile, the government had decided to put on hold the orders of transfers for teachers. The General Administration Department had issued instructions to the school education department to stop all transfers of the teachers till further orders.

The school education department commissioner S Suresh Kumar had instructed the officials not to entertain any transfer. The previous YSR Congress government had issued orders for the transfer of 1800 teachers in the state.

It is believed that the chief minister’s office of the previous government had entertained some illegal activities in the teachers transfers. Based on this allegation, the new government had issued orders to stop all transfers.