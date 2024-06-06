TDLP meet on June 11, Naidu to take oath on June 12

The Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting is scheduled to be held on June 11. The newly elected MLAs of the party would meet on the day and elect Chandrababu Naidu as their leader. A letter then would be sent to the Governor informing him about the election in the TDLP.

Chandrababu Naidu would take oath on June 12 at Velagapudi in Amaravati. However, it is not known whether he would take the oath or would have his cabinet ministers with him. Naidu is busy consulting the party leaders on taking them into the cabinet. As the party had tied up with the BJP and Jana Sena, the cabinet would have the members of these two parties as well. The two parties would have to recommend at least two members for the cabinet, the source said.

The TDP chief also held an informal meeting with the party MPs who are available in Amaravati. He told them that the TDP would join the NDA cabinet in Delhi this time as well. The TDP was part of the NDA cabinet in 2014. However, the TDP ministers quit the cabinet in 2018 when Chandrababu Naidu launched Dharma Porata Deeksha against the BJP leadership for not granting the special category status to the state.

Naidu would go to Delhi on June 9 to attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He would also invite Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other NDA leaders to his swearing-in in Amaravati on June 12.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, blamed Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not changing his attitude even after the humiliating defeat. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had provoked the YSR Congress leaders in the state to target the TDP leaders. At the same time, Jagan Mohan Reddy was shifting the blame on the TDP for the violence, he said.