AP Govt suspends 19 teachers

The AP government had placed 19 teachers under suspension for indulging in irregularities in the Class X public examinations in Eluru district. These teachers were identified in two SSC examination centres early this week.

According to the officials of the education department, 14 teachers were suspended for allowing mass copying of the students during the examination. This mass copying was noticed by the flying squad at a centre in the district headquarters town.

In another incident, five teachers were suspended in Mandavalli of Eluru district also for allowing the students to indulge in mass copying.

The state government had already arrested 20 teachers from both private and government schools on the charges of sending question papers through the mobile phones after the examinations commenced. Though there was no scope for answers to come from the outside as the question papers are copied duly after distributing them to the students, the act is carried out intentionally to spread confusion among the students and parents, the government said.

Having noticed this act of some teachers, the government has declared all examination centres as no phone zones and is not allowing even the teachers to carry their mobile phones into the campus. They would have to deposit their mobile phone with the security and take it back only after the examination.

The officials say that despite the government taking strict action, some teachers were indulging in certain irregularities to defame the government.