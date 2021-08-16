AP govt under pressure to encounter Ramya’s killer like TS Govt!

The broad daylight murder of an engineering girl student in Guntur on Sunday evoked sharp protests across Andhra Pradesh.

People are demanding Andhra Pradesh government to encounter jilted lover Shashi Krishna who killed Ramya like Telangana government encountered Disha’s killers in Hyderabad in December 2019.

All the political parties, women’s organisations, students organisations and other civil organisations are demanding Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to encounter the killer.

With this, AP government is under pressure from all sections to encounter the killer and deliver instance justice to victim’s family.

When AP home minister Sucharita came to GGH Hospital in Guntur on Monday (today) where the postmortem of Ramya was conducted to handover Rs 10 lakh compensation cheque on behalf of AP government, activists of variou organisations obstructed her and demanded encounter of killer.

They said just payment of compensation was not enough but encounter the killer immediately like Cyberabad commissioner Sajjanar encountered Disha’s killers in Hyderabad to ensure that such incident do not repeat in future and for the safety of women and girls in AP.

They are demanding Jagan to follow in the footsteps of his father YS Rajashekar Reddy who orderd encounter of three acid attackers on a girl student Swapnika in 2008 when he was CM.

They are also Jagan to follow Telangana CM KCR who ordered encounter of Disha’a killers in 2019.

Though YSR and KCR never admitted or commented on these encounters, the police department strongly condemned encountering the killers deliberately to deliver instant justice. The police only claimed that they were forced to encounter them after the accused in these cases tried to escape and tried to snatch away their weapons and kill them when they were investigating the case.