AP has three districts named after its chief ministers

Andhra Pradesh has three districts named after their former chief ministers. They included Prakasam district named after Tanguturi Prakasam, YSR Kadapa district named after former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and NTR district named after N T Rama Rao.

The Prakasam district was first created in 1970 but was named as Prakasam district in 1972. It is now reorganised with some areas of the 1972s Prakasam district merging with the neighbouring Nellore and Bapatla districts.

The Kadapa district, initially Cuddapah, was one of the first districts created by the British in Andhra Pradesh. It was later renamed as Kadapa by the undivided Andhra Pradesh government. However, after the death of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy, the district was renamed as YSR district.

Vijayawada has been part of the Krishna district, where late N T Rama Rao was born. This area is now the new district and is named after NTR in the reorganisation of the districts. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had named the Vijayawada district after NTR.

Nellore district was named after Potti Sriramulu, whose sacrifice led to creation of Andhra State, the first linguistic state after Independence. This district was named after Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu in 2008.

The new organisation also found some names like Sri Sathya Sai district after Sathyasai Baba of Puttaparthy. Another district with Araku as headquarters is named after revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought against the British in the pre-independence era.

Another district with Rayachoti as headquarters is named after Annamayya, the poet and devotional singer.

The two regions, Palnadu in Guntur district and Konaseema in the Godavari area are now named after the two regions, with Palnadu district having its headquarters in Narasaraopet and Konaseema district having its headquarters in Amalapuram.