AP High Court clears the release of Rajadhani Files

With the Assembly and Parliament elections nearing in Andhra Pradesh, a bunch of political films are hitting the screens before the election code comes into implementation. Yatra 2 got released recently and it was declared as a disaster. A film named Rajadhani Files was made about Amaravati and the film released lon February 15th. Before the morning shows are screened, the government of AP stalled the film’s release and filed a petition in the AP High Court. As the film was made on Amaravati capital issue which is against the ruling government in the state, the release came to a halt.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court now cleared the film’s release saying that there are no objections to halt the release. The High Court was convinced with the arguments made from the producer’s end and cleared the film’s release. They explained that the Censor Board cleared the formalities after the objectionable content was chopped off. We have to wait to see if Rajadhani Files gets a smooth release in AP now.