AP hikes Arogyasri coverage for COVID-19 upto Rs 2.16 lakh

In the face of rapid spread of COVID-19 epidemic, the Andhra Pradesh government has brought the deadly disease under the purview of Arogyasri cases. The necessary orders have been issued to the hospitals to take up virus cases by extending Arogyasri benefits. Nearly 15 varieties of procedures concerning Coronavirus are included in the package.

The government has also instructed the private hospitals to take up the COVID-19 cases under Arogyasri. The suspected cases, diagnosis and treatment will be eligible for the Arogyasri package. The government has fixed treatment costs from Rs. 16,000 to a maximum of Rs. 2.16 lakh.

The government has asked the Arogyasri network hospitals (NWH) and also private hospitals to take all safety precautions with regard to COVID-19 cases. Specific instructions are given for taking up even suspected cases depending on the information available. This is considered a big step for the government as tens and hundreds of suspected persons need to be tested if they have contact with one +ve person