AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada

A key accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, Muppidi Avinash Reddy, has surrendered before the Special Investigation Team in Vijayawada. He had been absconding for several months and was facing lookout notices after reportedly staying abroad.

Although authorities had the option to detain him at the airport upon his arrival in India, Avinash Reddy informed officials in advance that he would voluntarily appear before the SIT. His decision came after the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. With no legal relief available, he was directed to present himself before the investigating officer by February 26.

Avinash Reddy is listed as Accused No. 7 in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case. Investigating agencies have described him as a close associate and business partner of Raj Kasireddy, who is believed to be the main architect of the alleged scam. Officials claim that large sums of money collected as commissions from liquor suppliers were routed through shell companies and transferred overseas. The probe has also indicated that hawala channels were used to move funds illegally.

He had earlier approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected. He then moved the Supreme Court for relief. On February 24, 2026, the apex court declined to grant him anticipatory bail and expressed displeasure over his decision to remain abroad while the investigation was underway. The court directed him to surrender before the SIT within the stipulated deadline.

With his surrender, investigators are expected to intensify questioning. Officials believe that further interrogation could reveal the involvement of other influential individuals and uncover additional details about the alleged diversion of funds.