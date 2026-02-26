x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada

Published on February 26, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case
image
Video : Hero Sree Vishnu Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada
image
Nani’s Aaya Sher trends top in 9 countries
image
Vishnu Vinyasam: Loaded With Laughter & Twists

AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada

A key accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, Muppidi Avinash Reddy, has surrendered before the Special Investigation Team in Vijayawada. He had been absconding for several months and was facing lookout notices after reportedly staying abroad.

Although authorities had the option to detain him at the airport upon his arrival in India, Avinash Reddy informed officials in advance that he would voluntarily appear before the SIT. His decision came after the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. With no legal relief available, he was directed to present himself before the investigating officer by February 26.

Avinash Reddy is listed as Accused No. 7 in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case. Investigating agencies have described him as a close associate and business partner of Raj Kasireddy, who is believed to be the main architect of the alleged scam. Officials claim that large sums of money collected as commissions from liquor suppliers were routed through shell companies and transferred overseas. The probe has also indicated that hawala channels were used to move funds illegally.

He had earlier approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected. He then moved the Supreme Court for relief. On February 24, 2026, the apex court declined to grant him anticipatory bail and expressed displeasure over his decision to remain abroad while the investigation was underway. The court directed him to surrender before the SIT within the stipulated deadline.

With his surrender, investigators are expected to intensify questioning. Officials believe that further interrogation could reveal the involvement of other influential individuals and uncover additional details about the alleged diversion of funds.

Next Video : Hero Sree Vishnu Exclusive Interview PROMO Previous Nani’s Aaya Sher trends top in 9 countries
else

TRENDING

image
Video : Hero Sree Vishnu Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Nani’s Aaya Sher trends top in 9 countries
image
Vishnu Vinyasam: Loaded With Laughter & Twists

Latest

image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case
image
Video : Hero Sree Vishnu Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada
image
Nani’s Aaya Sher trends top in 9 countries
image
Vishnu Vinyasam: Loaded With Laughter & Twists

Most Read

image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case
image
AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada
image
Major IAS Reshuffle: 45officers including 9 Secretaries & 12 Collectors Moved in TG

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit