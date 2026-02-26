Nani’s Aaya Sher trends top in 9 countries

Natural Star Nani and Srikanth Odela have cooked the Internet with their highly anticipated The Paradise, first announcement video. Further with regular updates, they have been keeping the buzz high and now, the first single, Aaya Sher, has blasted all the records and it is trending on top in nine nations.

It is interesting to see a Telugu language song trending nationwide but when it trends on top worldwide, it showcases the kind of reach and recognition, the song is receiving all over. While it is trending on Top 1 position in India, it acquired #1 in UAE, #2 in UK, #3 in Australia and Singapore, #4 in Canada and Saudi Arabia with #9 in USA and #12 in New Zealand.

This is a testament for the global sensation this Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander composition for Nani and Srikanth Odela is creating all over. Nani’s dance steps, his Jadal persona, transformation, Srikanth’s incredible vision, grand visuals are being tauted all over the world.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on an epic scale and the movie holds the record for highest budget film for Nani. Already the song has crossed 26 Million+ views and it is set to break many records in coming days looking at its rage. The Paradise is releasing on 21st August 2026, worldwide.