Vishnu Vinyasam: Loaded With Laughter & Twists

Hero Sree Vishnu is one of the few actors who consistently experiments with fresh storylines, even though comedy remains his strongest asset. After delivering three back-to-back blockbusters- Samajavaragamana, Om Bheem Bush, and Single, he now returns with yet another out-and-out entertainer, Vishnu Vinyasam.

Vishnu Vinyasam has been awarded a U/A certificate and comes with a neatly packed runtime of around two hours. The film reportedly opens on a breezy, high-energy note, relying heavily on humor and youthful storytelling. Post-interval, with a key twist revealed midway, the narrative takes a decisive turn with layering surprises, emotional beats, and rapid developments that reshape the story without losing momentum.

Sree Vishnu essays a hilarious role, shaped by his character’s obsession with vaastu, numerology, and superstitions- a trait that drives much of the comedy. Nayana Sarika complements him with a strong performance, while Satya is said to be a major asset, adding consistent laughs. Supporting roles by Brahmaji and Srikanth Iyengar further enhance the fun quotient. The entertainingly designed climax is expected to be another major highlight.

Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner, Vishnu Vinyasam blends comedy, emotion, and surprises within a crisp runtime, shaping up as a wholesome, family-friendly entertainer.