Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh and his wife landed in trouble with the Supreme Court on Thursday (today) directing CBI to file FIR against them and inquire into the disproportionate assets case.

Suresh and his wife Vijayalaxmi are both IRS officers. Suresh entered into active politics in 2009.

The CBI in 2016 conducted raids on residences of IRS officers across the country. They filed FIR against Vijayalaxmi for owining disproportionate assets to the known sources of her income.

In the FIR filed in 2017, the CBI names Vijayalaxmi as prime accused and Suresh as A-2.

However, both challenged FIR in Telangana High Court stating that CBI filed FIR without conducting a preliminary investigation into the case and without questioning them.

The Telangana High Court in February this year quashed the FIR filed by CBI.

But, CBI challenged High Court’s orders in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court dismissed Telangana High Court orders and directed CBI to register FIR against them and conduct inquiry into the issue.

The court adjourned the case for two weeks.