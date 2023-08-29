AP will develop only if Jagan is defeated, says Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh would be developed only if Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is defeated. He said that the state had gone back several years and it would take at least two terms for anyone to bring the state back on to the track.

Naidu interacted with the media persons in Delhi on Tuesday. Naidu arrived in the national capital to participate in the release of Rs 100 coin by President Droupadi Murmu marking the birth centenary of late N T Rama Rao. Later, he met the Election Commission and complained about the bogus votes being enrolled by the ruling YSR Congress.

Naidu also complained to the EC about the removal of TDP votes in several Assembly constituencies in the state. He said that the officials were not listening to the opposition parties which are complaining about the removal of voters.

On the second day of his stay in the national capital, Naidu told the media persons that he had been trying to create awareness among the people on the need to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming elections. He said he took up subjects to speak and educate people on the issues.

The TDP supremo said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government had destroyed the irrigation projects, including Polavaram Project, which was considered the lifeline of the state. He said that he had toured the irrigation projects which have become the victims of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s misrule.

Naidu said that the TDP had been working with the national approach. It had worked with several national parties in the past, he said. He also stated that he had differences with the BJP only on the grant of special category status and not any other issues. He said he had clarified this several times in the past.

He gave a compliment to the policies of the BJP at the Centre and said that he had the same vision that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about these days.

On elections in Telangana, the TDP chief said that the party would go alone in the impending elections. He said that there was no time for the party to align with the BJP or any other political party in the state. He also said that the party would release its list of candidates shortly and fight in the Assembly elections.