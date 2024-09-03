Aparajita Bill: Death Penalty For Rape

Enhancing women’s and children’s safety, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has passed the ‘Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024’. This bill is a direct response from the West Bengal government to the recent RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The bill will come into effect from September 5th, 2024.

Primary Provisions of the Aparajita Bill:

The bill introduces death penalty for rape. It establishes a time-bound investigation process, requiring completion within 21 days of the initial report, changing the previous two-month deadline. Fast-track courts will be set up to handle cases related to sexual violence. An Aparajita Task Force will be created to investigate atrocities against women and children. The bill also ensures protection of victim identity.

Additionally, the legislation imposes penalties on police and health officials if they tamper with evidence, even through negligence. Imprisonment for sexual offenses has been increased from 3 to 5 years. The bill mandates installation of CCTV cameras throughout the state and includes provisions for women working night shifts.

However, the BJP has raised strong objections to the bill. BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya said that Mamata Banerjee is diverting attention from the recent rape and murder case with this new bill. He took twitter and wrote, “Mamata Banerjee can’t hide her criminal intent behind the new Anti Rape Law, passed in the West Bengal Assembly. it will be obvious that she is not sincere. She can’t hide behind the new law, while failing to implement Fast Track Courts to address crimes against women and minor girls.”

