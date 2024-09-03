x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Aparajita Bill: Death Penalty For Rape

Published on September 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Aparajita Bill: Death Penalty For Rape

Enhancing women’s and children’s safety, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has passed the ‘Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024’. This bill is a direct response from the West Bengal government to the recent RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The bill will come into effect from September 5th, 2024.

Primary Provisions of the Aparajita Bill:

The bill introduces death penalty for rape. It establishes a time-bound investigation process, requiring completion within 21 days of the initial report, changing the previous two-month deadline. Fast-track courts will be set up to handle cases related to sexual violence. An Aparajita Task Force will be created to investigate atrocities against women and children. The bill also ensures protection of victim identity.

Additionally, the legislation imposes penalties on police and health officials if they tamper with evidence, even through negligence. Imprisonment for sexual offenses has been increased from 3 to 5 years. The bill mandates installation of CCTV cameras throughout the state and includes provisions for women working night shifts.

However, the BJP has raised strong objections to the bill. BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya said that Mamata Banerjee is diverting attention from the recent rape and murder case with this new bill. He took twitter and wrote, “Mamata Banerjee can’t hide her criminal intent behind the new Anti Rape Law, passed in the West Bengal Assembly. it will be obvious that she is not sincere. She can’t hide behind the new law, while failing to implement Fast Track Courts to address crimes against women and minor girls.”

-Sanyogita

Next Kaynes Telangana manufacturing plans intact Previous Prakasam Barrage is safe, assures Kannayya Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Latest

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Most Read

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics