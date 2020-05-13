Are you Seema Bidda? Vijayasai asks Naidu on GO 203

As expected, the YSRCP has begun its power politics with sole focus on votebank. Complicated MP Vijayasai Reddy is demanding Chandrababu Naidu to come out with his stand on the latest AP GO 203. The TDP boss should clearly reveal his stand on the crucial GO which is aimed at providing water supply Srisailam to the Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Vijayasai, in his usual style, attacked Naidu saying that the Opposition leader has all the time to talk about lots of issues in Zoom video conferences. But the TDP leader has not spoken a single word till now on lifting Srisailam waters from Krishna river for Seema farmers.

In his twitter message, Vijayasai asked whether Chandrababu is a Seema Bidda, son of Rayalaseema. He further asked whether Naidu belongs to Andhra Pradesh.

While Telangana government is going to Supreme Court, the rival parties in AP have started a heated exchange on politics surrounding the GO.