What happened to KCR-Jagan father-son duo, Vijaysai Reddy: Tweets Ayyanna Patrudu

The Srisailam water row between the ruling KCR government in Telangana and YSRCP dispensation in Andhra Pradesh has triggered a twitter war of words. While YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy asked whether TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Babu is a ‘Seema Bidda (son of Rayalaseema soil), senior TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu trained his guns on Vijayasai Reddy asking him if Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is ‘Seema Bidda’.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ayyanna Patrudu reminded Vijaysai Reddy that he once equated the relationship of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra counterpart as father and son bond. “Will Jagan soften his stand on Srisailam water because his father KCR got angry or will he stand firm to draw water is something that Vijaysai Reddy needs to answer.” It remains to be seen if Jagan will cajole his father who is angry or will he remain firm, Patrudu tweeted.

Ayyanna Patrudu also reminded Vijaysai Reddy that he once remarked that the water sharing disputes between the two states have been put to an end by both the CMs. “Vijaysai Reddy should answer whether Jagan is the son of Rayalaseema soil or for that matter whether Jagan belongs to AP at all. I think Vijaysai Reddy totally forgot the days when Jagan crawled before KCR to partner with him to undertake projects together,” Ayyana Patrudu tweeted.

On Wednesday, Vijayasai in his twitter message asked whether Naidu is a son of Rayalaseema or whether he belongs to Andhra Pradesh.

The political environment in AP has simmered after the Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO to draw 3 tmc feet water from Srisailam by constructing a new irriagation project, a move fierecly opposed by the Telangana government. On Tuesday, the Telangana government knocked the doors of the Krishna River Water Management Board opposing the said GO. On his part, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that his government was well within its right to draw water from Srisailam to the extent of what was due to Andhra Pradesh .