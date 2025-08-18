‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ Anthem Raises the Bar

The sports drama Arjun Chakravarthy has become a hot topic. With Vijaya Ram Raju playing the title role, the film’s promotional content has already created a strong buzz. Director Vikrant Rudra has elevated the film to the next level with his vision, while producer Srini Gubbala has mounted the project on a grand scale. Having already won 46 international awards, the film has raised huge expectations even before its release.

The recently released teaser and the first song received blockbuster response. Riding on that high, the makers have now unveiled the ‘Arjun Chakravarthy Anthem’.

Composed by Vignesh Baskaran, this track is absolutely power-packed. The lyrics, penned by Vikranth Rudra, beautifully present an athlete’s journey, struggles, and passion. The vocals by Deepak Blue, Brriththeve Sathyakumar, and Vignesh Pai deliver goosebump-inducing energy.

The visuals in the song are equally impressive. Vijay Ram Raju’s physical transformation is truly shocking. The high-voltage training sequences give off a strong inspirational vibe. Stunning locations, top-class camerawork, and powerful music have turned this anthem into an epic audio-visual experience.

With its authentic sports film flavor and strong vibe, the song is sure to connect with the youth.

Arjun Chakravarthy is set to hit the theatres on August 29. This anthem has further raised the expectations around the film.