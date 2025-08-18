x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ Anthem Raises the Bar

Published on August 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Video : Trending News Today
image
Video : Today’s Cinema Bulletin
image
Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent
image
‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ Anthem Raises the Bar
image
Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Wife Passed Away

‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ Anthem Raises the Bar

Arjun Chakravarthy

The sports drama Arjun Chakravarthy has become a hot topic. With Vijaya Ram Raju playing the title role, the film’s promotional content has already created a strong buzz. Director Vikrant Rudra has elevated the film to the next level with his vision, while producer Srini Gubbala has mounted the project on a grand scale. Having already won 46 international awards, the film has raised huge expectations even before its release.

The recently released teaser and the first song received blockbuster response. Riding on that high, the makers have now unveiled the ‘Arjun Chakravarthy Anthem’.

Composed by Vignesh Baskaran, this track is absolutely power-packed. The lyrics, penned by Vikranth Rudra, beautifully present an athlete’s journey, struggles, and passion. The vocals by Deepak Blue, Brriththeve Sathyakumar, and Vignesh Pai deliver goosebump-inducing energy.

The visuals in the song are equally impressive. Vijay Ram Raju’s physical transformation is truly shocking. The high-voltage training sequences give off a strong inspirational vibe. Stunning locations, top-class camerawork, and powerful music have turned this anthem into an epic audio-visual experience.

With its authentic sports film flavor and strong vibe, the song is sure to connect with the youth.

Arjun Chakravarthy is set to hit the theatres on August 29. This anthem has further raised the expectations around the film.

Next Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent Previous Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Wife Passed Away
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent
image
‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ Anthem Raises the Bar
image
Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Wife Passed Away

Latest

image
Video : Trending News Today
image
Video : Today’s Cinema Bulletin
image
Tollywood on a Hunt for Young Talent
image
‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ Anthem Raises the Bar
image
Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Wife Passed Away

Most Read

image
After 3 months, Kakani gets bail in mining case
image
“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion