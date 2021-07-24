Arya and Sayyesha blessed with a baby girl

It would be a double delight for Tamil actor Arya. The actor’s recent offering Sarpatta has been winning the hearts of the audience. The efforts and hard work of Arya are lauded widely. The biggest news says that Arya and Sayyesha are blessed with a baby girl. Arya fell in love with actress Sayyesha and the duo tied the knot in 2019. Arya’s close friend Vishal broke the news about the arrival of a new family member into Arya’s family. The young couple is now extremely delighted. Arya will be next seen in Vishal’s Enemy. The shooting portions are complete and the film releases soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.