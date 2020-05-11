At Modi’s video-conference, KCR, Jagan seek fiscal stimulus: KCR says train services should not be allowed

As reported by Telugu 360.com, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Monday has raised the issue of fiscal stimulus package to the state government during the fifth video-conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all the CMs.

Rao has explained the current financial status of the State arising out of the complete lockdown for more than 45 days to contain the spread of Covid-19. KCR demanded enhancement of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) from the present 3.5% to 5%. Pointing out that the corona virus pandemic has dealt a huge blow to the state economy, KCR sought deferment of loan installments to be paid by the Telangana government by at least six months and also permission to raise more loans.

Most importantly, Rao requested the Prime Minister not to restart train services as this will lead to the spread of the coronavirus. In a video conference, KCR said the spread of the virus was severe in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Restarting train services will lead to dangerous spread of the virus which will be difficult to screen, contain and providing quarantine will be impossible, KCR told the PM. After a 40-day lockdown, Indian Railways decided to gradually start train services from tomorrow. KCR, however, hailed the central government for running Shramik special trains for migrant workers,

He also asked the PM to relook at the list of the Green and Orange zone in view of the changed scenario in Telangana with Covid-19 cases steadily decline in certain zones. Further, he informed the PM that a vaccine for Covid-19 can be expected by either August or September as several pharma companies in Telangana are working towards this.

In the video conference with PM on Monday, Jagan sought a host of stimulus measures, including a year-long moratorium on GST payments, tax cuts, relief to MSME sector among others. He told PM that since “we have to live with the virus” which is new normal, Jagan had sought Rs 16,000 crore funds to improve the medical facilities in Andhra Pradesh. “We need to prepare people to live with corona virus till vaccine is ready,” Jagan said while interacting with Modi.

He pointed out that 94% of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) units have shut down and that state government was not able to sustain their business owing to liquidity crisis. The complete lockdown has severely impacted the MSME sector in the state, he informed the PM. In view of this, Jagan sought waiver of electricity bill payments of commercial entities, particularly MSMEs.

Jagan wanted the Centre to defer GST, provide short-term collateral-free loans and resume export of aqua products to the US, EU and Asia quickly. Further, the Chief Minister sought a six-month moratorium on ESI, Gratuity and PF contributions. The central government had alredy given employees and employers more time to submit their monthly insurance contribution by relaxing provisions of the Employees’ State Insurance Act in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. It had given 45 days, instead of 15 days as mandated under the Act, for submission of insurance contribution for February and March.