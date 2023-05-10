“ATA Condemns Gun Violence”

American Telugu Association, ATA, strongly condemns the senseless act of gun violence at a mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday May 6, 2023 where 8 innocent lives were lost.

It is very unfortunate that time and time again innocent people are becoming victims to gun violence. It is a devastating fact that all communities irrespective of ethnicity or race, innocent people across the country are getting hurt with gun violence.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, from Hyderabad, India where most of our members are from was one of the victims of this recent incident. The Dallas metropolitan area, is home to a huge Indian diaspora as well as many members of the Telugu community.

ATA expresses deepest condolences to all the victims of this unfortunate violence and their families. We offer our prayers to the families and friends’ of victims and all others affected by this heinous act. We, ATA stands behind the families and offers the support during this difficult time.

ATA is there to help the community and will work with like-minded organizations to help the victims. We offer our deepest condolences to the deceased and injured victims’ families.

We are thankful for the quick actions of the police and first responders, and humbly request lawmakers to put an end to this senseless form of violence and bring the necessary changes to curb these tragedies which are becoming too common in our country.

