Ravi Teja hikes his Fee again

Despite a series of flops in the recent times, Ravi Teja has hiked his remuneration again. Even though his last outing Ravanasura failed to impress, Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya gave him a boost. He is currently working for Tiger Nageswara Rao and his next will be with Color Photo movie director Sandeep Raj.

The latest buzz is that Ravi Teja is charging Rs 25 Cr as a fee for this movie. Despite his success and failures, Ravi Teja maintains his craze and this is the reason makers accept his demand for hefty remuneration. Sources say that, Sharwanand will also be part of it and both of them will be seen as a teacher and student. An official announcement will be out soon. Ravi Teja is also shooting for Eagle, a stylish action thriller that is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni.