Harom Hara First Trigger: Looks Interesting

Sudheer Babu is doing yet another interesting film. The actor teamed up with director Gnanasagar Dwaraka of Sehari fame. The interesting aspect of this movie titled Harom Hara to be produced by Sumanth G Naidu on Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas is that there’s a spiritual touch to it.

Harom Hara is a pucca commercial entertainer set in 1989 in Kuppam. The makers released a glimpse called First Trigger and Sudheer Babu’s dialogue in Kuppam slang is just terrific. The visuals and the background score are big attractions.

Sudheer Babu is playing a mass role in this period movie that is high on action. The glimpse looks quite interesting. Aravind Vishwanathan is the cinematographer for the pls movie that has music by Chaitan Bharadwaj.