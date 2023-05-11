Prabhas in talks for an Interesting Film?

Prabhas is the busiest of all the Indian heroes. He has a few big releases coming up and he is also juggling between his Adipurush movie promotions and Maruthi’s Raja Deluxe shoot. He has yet to start Spirit in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction and his film Siddharth Anand was kept on hold because of a mismatch of dates between Siddharth and Prabhas.

Now the latest buzz is Hanu Raghavapudi, who delivered a sensational hit with Sita Ramam is planning a love story with Prabhas. Prabhas had a bitter experience with Radhe Shyam but the pan-Indian actor is keen to do love stories. Hanu is quite capable of carving out the best romantic sagas. Prabhas can accommodate his dates for Hanu Raghavapudi as Siddharth Anand’s spy movie was kept on hold and the talks are on for now. It might take some time for Hanu to work on things and he will finish his one more committed project before he starts his film with Prabhas.

Prabhas will also complete the shoots of Salaar and Project K this year.