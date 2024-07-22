x
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kamala Harris Begins Fundraising Hours After Biden Steps Down

Published on July 22, 2024 by ratnasri

President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race after mounting pressure from Democratic party leaders and organizers. He made the announcement via social media.

Kamala Harris wasted no time after Biden endorsed her as the new presidential candidate, immediately sending out fundraising emails. She urged supporters to donate amounts ranging from $20 to $500 or more to fund her campaign.

Read Also : Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to Bloomberg, President Biden’s campaign account had $95 million left in the bank as of the end of June. As Vice President, Harris will have access to these funds, giving her a significant advantage over other potential Democratic candidates who would have to start fundraising from scratch.

Some predict that Harris will be a formidable opponent for Republican candidate Donald Trump. With Biden’s withdrawal, Trump is now poised to be the oldest nominee in the election. Democratic party leaders hope Biden’s resignation will improve their chances in the upcoming race.

-Sanyogita

