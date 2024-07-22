Kamala Harris Begins Fundraising Hours After Biden Steps Down

Spread the love

President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race after mounting pressure from Democratic party leaders and organizers. He made the announcement via social media.

Kamala Harris wasted no time after Biden endorsed her as the new presidential candidate, immediately sending out fundraising emails. She urged supporters to donate amounts ranging from $20 to $500 or more to fund her campaign.

Read Also : Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to Bloomberg, President Biden’s campaign account had $95 million left in the bank as of the end of June. As Vice President, Harris will have access to these funds, giving her a significant advantage over other potential Democratic candidates who would have to start fundraising from scratch.

Some predict that Harris will be a formidable opponent for Republican candidate Donald Trump. With Biden’s withdrawal, Trump is now poised to be the oldest nominee in the election. Democratic party leaders hope Biden’s resignation will improve their chances in the upcoming race.

-Sanyogita