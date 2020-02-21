Atchanna gives Modi twist to AP ESI scam

The Sakshi Media began Maha Sivratri Day with breaking news on Atchannaidu’s involvement in multi-crore ESI scam. YCP Minister G Jayaram has even said that Atchannaidu is sure to go to jail because he got caught red-handed by writing a letter. The Vigilance investigation has got hold of this letter in which Atchanna ordered the ESI officials to give contracts to the Telehealth Services during TDP regime. Following this, YCP leaders began demanding immediate arrest of former minister right from the morning. Endless stories on different angles to the ESI scam are shown Sakshi.

Promptly responding, Atchannaidu welcomed the ruling YCP to order any sort of enquiry into his role. He went to clarify that his orders were only based on the recommendations of Prime Minister Modi. The Telangana government has also followed the same model. With this, Atchanna indicated that if the YCP leaders continue to blame him, then they would be indirectly finding fault with Modi and KCR as well.

Whatever, the Jagan Reddy government is breaking big scams involving TDP leaders on every festival day. But, that is not leading to any arrests eventually.