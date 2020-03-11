Ay Pilla lyrical from Love Story: Beautiful and Soulful

The video byte of ‘Ay Pilla’ song from the movie Love Story is an instant hit all over. The complete lyrical song of Ay Pilla is out today and is an energetic, melodious number that has soul in it. Right from the tune to the lyrics and the visuals, everything looks perfect. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi look lovely and they make a fresh pair on screen. Ay Pilla is a super hit number of the season for sure.

Ay Pilla is a melodious treat that should not be given a miss. Love Story is a romantic entertainer that is directed by Sekhar Kammula which is in final stages of shoot. The film is aimed for summer release and an official announcement about the exact release date will be out soon. Asian Cinemas are venturing into production with this romantic entertainer. Chaitu and Sai Pallavi play youngsters from Telangana who fall in love in Love Story.