Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi Film Updates

Nandamuri Balakrishna wrapped up the Turkey schedule of his upcoming movie directed by Gopichand Malineni. The actor soon joined the sets of the celebrity talk show Unstoppable 2 and he will soon resume the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film. Balakrishna signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Anil Ravipudi and the scriptwork is wrapped up. The regular shoot of this untitled film starts in the mid of November. Anil Ravipudi is finalizing the actors and technicians currently. Thaman will score the music and background score.

Balakrishna’s never-seen look for the film is currently designed and it will be revealed before the shoot starts. The hunt for the heroine too is on. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens will produce this prestigious project. The makers are keen to release the film for summer 2023. Anil Ravipudi and Balakrishna are in plans to complete the shoot in a record time in back-to-back schedules.