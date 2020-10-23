Balakrishna’s Narthanasala bookings cross one lakh

Nandamuri Balakrishna decided to release his shelved film Narthanasala through the digital platform Shreyas ET. The film will start streaming from October 24th and the advance sales are open recently. The price is Rs 50 per streaming which is decent and affordable. As per the latest update, Narthanasala bookings crossed 1 lakh already which is a decent sign. The makers earned Rs 50 lakhs through the advance sales. There are talks that the sales would touch 2 lakhs by the film starts streaming.

Narthanasala lasts for 17 minutes and is a mythological drama that is directed and produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna himself. Balakrishna, Soundarya, Srihari and Sarath Babu played the lead roles. There are talks that legendary actor NTR will make his presence in a frame and some shots from Balakrishna’s Top Hero have been used for Narthanasala. Balakrishna also announced that he would spend a portion from the earnings of Narthanasala to charity. On the whole, Nandamuri fans will have a Dasara treat with Narthanasala.