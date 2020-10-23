Pawan plea to KCR to focus on nala, tank encroachments

The Hyderabad floods are being widely described as a man-made tragedy rather than a nature’s curse. The KCR Government is blaming the residents for buying plots and constructing colonies in flood-prone low lying encroached areas. But the house owners in flooded colonies are asking the TRS regime why the successive Governments gave permissions and regularized encroachments in vulnerable areas.

Now, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has made a strong appeal to KCR on this huge problem. He asked the TRS Government to focus on proper urban planning and set right all the irregularities that have already been committed. CM KCR should pay attention to encroachments. Very unfortunately, encroachments of nalas and tanks have become a typical pattern. The regularization of these encroachments by the Governments has become another issue.

Pawan made another plea to KCR to take strong steps to make sure that the Full Reservoir Level rules are strictly adhered to. The real estate developers, layout planners and colony developers should follow these regulations scrupulously.

This is not a new demand and it has been coming to the fore everytime floods ravage low lying colonies all over Hyderabad. One or two weeks later, nobody remembers all these issues any more.