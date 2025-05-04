x
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Bandi Sanjay stresses on tough stance against Maoists

Published on May 4, 2025 by nymisha

Bandi Sanjay Demands Transparency on Farm Loan Waivers

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay highlighted NDA Govt’s tough stance against Maoists, clarifying that there is no scope for talks with outlawed organization members, until they desert arms. Bandi Sanjay’s statement assumes significance in the wake of ongoing Operation Kagar unleasing unprecedented attack on Maoists in Chattisgarh region.

“There is no chance of talks with Maoists. How will we talk with someone who took to arms and killing innocent people? There is absolutely no scope for talks with Maoists until they desert arms,” said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, speaking in Peddapalli on Sunday.

“It was Congress which banned Maoists. Maoists killed leaders belonging to all parties including BJP, Congress, TDP. Maoists killed even innocent tribals branding them as informers. How will we initiate talks with such a violent and outlawed organization?” questioned Bandi Sanjay, reiterating BJP-led NDA Govt’s tough stance against Maoists.

Bandi Sanjay’s boss Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently announced that NDA Govt is taking all steps to put an end to outlawed Maoists and highlighted that Maoists days are numbered in India.

While Modi Sarkar is going all out to put an end to Maoists, Opposition parties and Left Groups supporters and sympathizers have been urging Cenre to stop Operation Kagar and invite Maoists for talks. BRS has been on the forefront in raising voice in support of Maoists of late.

