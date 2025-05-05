Donald Trump Slaps 100 Percent Tariff on Foreign Films

American President Donald Trump has been taking bold steps against other nations in imposing tariffs on goods and other products. Now it’s time to take on international films. To revive American films, Donald Trump announced that the US Trade Representative (USTR) will begin the process of imposing a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the US. He took a dig at other countries and for offering lucrative incentives to impress American Studios.

“The American movie industry is dying a very fast death. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! We want movies made in America again!” told Donald Trump. This would be implemented very soon as per the update.