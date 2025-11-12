x
BB Kingdom Task Turns the House Into a Royal Battlefield

Published on November 12, 2025

BB Kingdom Task Turns the House Into a Royal Battlefield

The latest Bigg Boss Telugu episode introduced a brand-new challenge — the BB Kingdom task, designed to decide who will earn immunity this week. The setup transformed the house into a mini monarchy, with Kings, Queens, Commanders, and Commoners — sparking lobbying, strategy, and plenty of drama.

The Royal Appointments

Bigg Boss crowned Kalyan, Ritu, and Divya as the King and Queens of the house. Their first task was to select four Commanders and four Commoners. The royal trio enjoyed special luxuries, while the Commanders received partial privileges. The Commoners, however, were stripped of all comforts and barred from earning immunity.

After intense lobbying and persuasion, the King and Queens announced Pavan, Nikhil, Sanjana, and Tanuja as Commanders. The rest of the housemates were declared Commoners — responsible for chores and forced to sleep in the den room without any luxuries.

In a twist, Suman was given a secret task by the royals — to spy on the Commanders and report their mistakes. Meanwhile, Queen Divya’s playful instruction to Bharani — to give her a head massage while looking into Suman’s eyes — had everyone in splits. Suman, known for his humor, even faked a health issue to stay in the luxurious main house.

Commanders Under Fire

Bigg Boss soon announced the “Save Your Position” challenge. Commanders had to defend their rank by competing among themselves. The losing Commander would face a Commoner to retain their position.

In the first round, four contestants carried large baskets on their backs while others tossed balls into them. The contestant with the most balls became the loser. As Ritu acted as Sanchalak (referee), she appeared confused and inconsistent, once again drawing criticism for biased decisions.

When the task ended, Sanjana was declared the loser, forcing her into a one-on-one face-off with a Commoner.

Sanjana vs. Suman – The Tower Task

Sanjana chose Suman as her challenger in a task to build a tower using cardboard cartons. Both completed towers of equal height, but Kalyan ruled in favor of Sanjana, saying her structure was straighter.

This decision triggered debate — Tanuja and Divya defended Suman fiercely, arguing that he built faster and deserved the win. Criticism left Kalyan visibly low, but in a surprising moment of sportsmanship, Suman consoled him, urging him not to take it personally.

The BB Kingdom task has shaken the house dynamics, with friendships tested and alliances forming fast. While royals enjoy their privileges for now, the true test lies ahead — as Commanders continue battling Commoners to hold their ground. In Bigg Boss, even a King’s crown can fall in a day.

