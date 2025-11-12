NBK’s Akhanda 2 Lagging Behind in Promotions

Akhanda 2 is the most awaited film of the year and it is slated for December 5th release. The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and the expectations are big on the film. With just three weeks left for the film’s release, the film’s promotions are yet to begin. The makers have closed all the deals of Akhanda 2 and there is a huge demand for the theatrical rights of the film. Nandamuri fans are left surprised because of the film’s poor promotions. Even the first single from the film got delayed.

Akhanda 2 will head for a pan-Indian release and aggressive promotional plan has to be chalked out. Balakrishna is one actor who promotes his films but the team is yet to start the promotions. The other songs have to be released and the trailer of the film will be out in the last week of November. As the expectations are big, the makers have thought that there is no need for massive promotions for Akhanda 2. The film is a devotional drama directed by Boyapati Sreenu. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and Thaman is the music composer.