Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Lagging Behind in Promotions

Published on November 12, 2025 by nymisha

NBK’s Akhanda 2 Lagging Behind in Promotions

Akhanda 2 is the most awaited film of the year and it is slated for December 5th release. The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and the expectations are big on the film. With just three weeks left for the film’s release, the film’s promotions are yet to begin. The makers have closed all the deals of Akhanda 2 and there is a huge demand for the theatrical rights of the film. Nandamuri fans are left surprised because of the film’s poor promotions. Even the first single from the film got delayed.

Akhanda 2 will head for a pan-Indian release and aggressive promotional plan has to be chalked out. Balakrishna is one actor who promotes his films but the team is yet to start the promotions. The other songs have to be released and the trailer of the film will be out in the last week of November. As the expectations are big, the makers have thought that there is no need for massive promotions for Akhanda 2. The film is a devotional drama directed by Boyapati Sreenu. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and Thaman is the music composer.

