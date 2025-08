Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action drama Bhagavanth Kesari has been named as the Best Telugu Film at the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 that were announced today. This Balakrishna starrer has delivered a strong message for the society about women. The episode of ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’ is a clapworthy one in Bhagavanth Kesari. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Bhagavanth Kesari featured Sreeleela in the other lead role. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are the producers.