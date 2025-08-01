Satyadev’s Arabia Kadali inspired by Thandel?

Talented actor Satyadev has done an original for Amazon Prime and the realistic attempt is titled Arabia Kadali. The web series is all set to stream in August and Amazon has released the trailer of Arabia Kadali. The trailer makes it clear that the story is similar to that of Naga Chaitanya’s recent super hit film Thandel. Arabia Kadali is all about the Telugu fishermen who enter into the waters of Pakistan and land into trouble.

Even the love track between Satyadev and Aanandhi has similarities of Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s love story in Thandel. With eight episodes, Arabia Kadali is written by top director Krish and it is directed by Surya Kumar. It is unclear if Arabia Kadali started rolling long ago or if it is inspired by the story that inspired Thandel. Arabia Kadali will stream on Amazon Prime from August 8th.