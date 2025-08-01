x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Satyadev’s Arabia Kadali inspired by Thandel?

Published on August 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Satyadev’s Arabia Kadali inspired by Thandel?
image
Major Blow to YSRCP in Kadapa as Key Leaders Exit the Party
image
Dasoju Sravan and Ponnam Prabhakar quarrel over ration cards in Khairatabad
image
Megastar to Launch KVN in Telugu
image
Bhagyashri Borse wasted in Kingdom

Satyadev’s Arabia Kadali inspired by Thandel?

Talented actor Satyadev has done an original for Amazon Prime and the realistic attempt is titled Arabia Kadali. The web series is all set to stream in August and Amazon has released the trailer of Arabia Kadali. The trailer makes it clear that the story is similar to that of Naga Chaitanya’s recent super hit film Thandel. Arabia Kadali is all about the Telugu fishermen who enter into the waters of Pakistan and land into trouble.

Even the love track between Satyadev and Aanandhi has similarities of Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s love story in Thandel. With eight episodes, Arabia Kadali is written by top director Krish and it is directed by Surya Kumar. It is unclear if Arabia Kadali started rolling long ago or if it is inspired by the story that inspired Thandel. Arabia Kadali will stream on Amazon Prime from August 8th.

Previous Major Blow to YSRCP in Kadapa as Key Leaders Exit the Party
else

TRENDING

image
Satyadev’s Arabia Kadali inspired by Thandel?
image
Megastar to Launch KVN in Telugu
image
Bhagyashri Borse wasted in Kingdom

Latest

image
Satyadev’s Arabia Kadali inspired by Thandel?
image
Major Blow to YSRCP in Kadapa as Key Leaders Exit the Party
image
Dasoju Sravan and Ponnam Prabhakar quarrel over ration cards in Khairatabad
image
Megastar to Launch KVN in Telugu
image
Bhagyashri Borse wasted in Kingdom

Most Read

image
Major Blow to YSRCP in Kadapa as Key Leaders Exit the Party
image
Dasoju Sravan and Ponnam Prabhakar quarrel over ration cards in Khairatabad
image
Drone Flights Over Rajahmundry Jail Raise Eyebrows Amid High-Profile Liquor Scam Case

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit