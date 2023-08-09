Bhola Shankar Release trouble Makers

Vizag distributor Gayatri Satish acquired the entire theatrical rights of Agent for Telugu states and Karnataka for a record price of Rs 30 crores. The necessary agreements are done for the same told the distributor. Now he approached the court claiming that the producers are not responding to return the amount after he incurred huge losses. AK Entertainments responded saying that the agreement was a forged one in the court. Gayatri Satish now met the press and explained about the issue.

Gayatri Satish said that he wanted to recover the losses through their next film Bhola Shankar but the film was sold for a different buyer. He also stated that he had to approach the court as the producers are not responding after handing over the letter of undertaking. Gayatri Satish is demanding a stay on the release of Bhola Shankar till he recovers his invested amount. The issue will be heard in the court today.