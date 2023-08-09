Mahesh Babu’s Mass treat for his Fans

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is celebrating his birthday today. The makers of Guntur Kaaram released a special birthday poster on the occasion. Mahesh Babu thrilled in a mass look in a lungi in the poster. The shoot of Guntur Kaaram resumes after Mahesh Babu returns back from his holiday. Trivikram and his team are busy planning the upcoming schedules. The makers of Guntur Kaaram also confirmed that the film would hit the screens on January 12th, 2024.

Thaman started working on the tunes of Guntur Kaaram. Trivikram is in plans to wrap up the shoot of Guntur Kaaram in quick schedules. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of Guntur Kaaram. On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Businessman is re-releasing today and the occupancies are fantastic.