Comedian Pruthvi’s recent cameo role as “Shyam Babu” in the movie “Bro” has sent shockwaves through Andhra Pradesh politics. Now, he’s set to expand this role to a full-length feature in an upcoming film. Here are the details.

Notably, comedian Pruthvi portrayed the character “Shyam Babu,” widely believed to be a caricature of Ambati Rambabu, the irrigation minister of Andhra Pradesh. The minister himself publicly criticized the portrayal, even threatening to report alleged money laundering associated with the film to the Enforcement Directorate. Despite the minister’s warnings, the movie’s creators remained unfazed. In fact, his strong reaction to a brief cameo role garnered criticism from both the public and members of his own political party.

Pruthvi has now announced that another director has offered him an extended version of the same role, which will span approximately two hours in an upcoming film. While he hasn’t revealed the film’s details or its creators at this point, this announcement has captured significant attention. People are curious about how the minister will respond to this development.