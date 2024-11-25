Big disappointment for PM Modi fans

In a big disappointment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi fans, PMO announced that his proposed visit to Vishakapatnam on Nov 29 has been cancelled. As heavy rains are predicted in the region, PMO has come up with this decision, leaving lakhs of Modi fans in disappointment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Vishakapatnam as part of his AP tour on Nov 29. Several important programs have been lined up for PM Modi’s visit.

PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate NTPC’s ambitious green hydrogen hub project at Pudimadaka in Anakapalle district. The NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL)’s green hydrogen project is considered a disruptive and far reaching project, which will redefine the energy sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Besides green hydrogen hub, PM Modi was also scheduled to launch several infrastructure projects including those related to Railways and National Highways.

While these engagements were related to development works, BJP has also planned a massive public meeting at Andhra University Engineering Grounds in Vishakapatnam with one lakh people. AP official machinery and BJP state unit have been busy making elaborate arrangements for PM Modi visit.

Utmost care was being taken, as this is the first visit of PM Modi to Andhra Pradesh state after General Elections. But, all the josh and euphoria of PM Modi fans got dampened due to cancelation of Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to beach city.

