Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Big Update on NTR and Neel Film

Published on April 17, 2025 by nymisha

Big Update on NTR and Neel Film

Young Tiger NTR will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film from April 22nd and a massive schedule is planned. Prashanth Neel is in plans to shoot some crucial action episodes in this schedule and it would last for three weeks without any major breaks. The schedule will be wrapped up by May 15th and a high voltage action episode will be shot in this schedule. This action stunt is one of the highlights of the film and is a crucial one for the film. NTR has cut down his weight for the role and he is all set to join the sets.

Dragon is the title considered and Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady. Some of the top technicians are working for the film. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers of Dragon and the major shoot will take place in Hyderabad. All the top technicians of Prashanth Neel will continue for this film. Dragon is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release but speculations say that the release is pushed to summer. NTR is almost done with War 2 and the film will release on August 14th this year.

