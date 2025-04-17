Big Update on NTR and Neel Film

Young Tiger NTR will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film from April 22nd and a massive schedule is planned. Prashanth Neel is in plans to shoot some crucial action episodes in this schedule and it would last for three weeks without any major breaks. The schedule will be wrapped up by May 15th and a high voltage action episode will be shot in this schedule. This action stunt is one of the highlights of the film and is a crucial one for the film. NTR has cut down his weight for the role and he is all set to join the sets.

Dragon is the title considered and Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady. Some of the top technicians are working for the film. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers of Dragon and the major shoot will take place in Hyderabad. All the top technicians of Prashanth Neel will continue for this film. Dragon is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release but speculations say that the release is pushed to summer. NTR is almost done with War 2 and the film will release on August 14th this year.