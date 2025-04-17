Sarangapani Jathakam Trailer: Funky Comedy With Hilarious Touch

Tollywood is now in such of this clean family oriented comedy entertainers, and we could be witnessing something on these lines with Sarangapani Jathakam which marks the collaboration of Priyadarshi and Indraganti MohanaKrishna. The trailer for this film was released today.

The first and foremost thing that is implied through this trailer is that this film is going to be a hilarious and funky comedy entertainer that revolves around palmistry and murder comedy.

Darshi is introduced as a man who believes in astrology and related beliefs. But his life takes a completely different turn after an untoward incident which eventually transpires into a healthy crime comedy.

The one liners that are shown in the trailer are hilarious to say the least. In particular the dialogue about “Hastha Prayogram” said by Kishore is very attention grabbing. Also, the final dialogue about Sarangapani father is very funny.

The trailer is loaded with several laughing out moments, and if the same can be reflected in theatres then things look really promising for this film. Director MohanaKrishna has made sure that the trailer has more than enough moments to keep the audience hooked from start to end.

Heroine Roopa Koduvayur has also gotten herself a potent track, as the core narrative revolves around her character as well.

The film is now preparing for release on April 25, and it is produced by the legendary Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the reputed Sridevi Movies banner. There is a lot riding on the screen and healthy comedy, which is expected to bring the family audience to theatres this summer season.