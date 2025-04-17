Finance Commission Chairman Recognizes Andhra Pradesh’s Challenges and Lauds Chandrababu Vision

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the 16th Finance Commission for additional funds to rebuild Andhra Pradesh, citing the financial damage caused by the previous government. During a detailed presentation, he emphasized the need for central support to overcome the state’s economic challenges.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu outlined six key focus areas for Andhra’s development, including the Polavaram irrigation project, Amaravati’s capital construction, and five tourism hubs. He assured the commission that with proper assistance, the state would achieve unprecedented growth and contribute to India’s development goals.

The CM highlighted how Andhra Pradesh was left struggling after bifurcation, losing Hyderabad’s revenue and facing severe financial mismanagement under the previous regime. The state’s debt burden had skyrocketed, with unpaid bills and reckless borrowing. Despite these hurdles, Naidu’s government has cleared pending dues and revived stalled central schemes.

CM Chandrababu Naidu shared the ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’ vision, aiming for a $2.4 trillion economy with a 15% annual growth rate. He stressed the need for ₹4 lakh crore in investments to boost infrastructure, urban development, and disaster preparedness.

While acknowledging that the term “Special Status” is no longer viable, Naidu urged the Finance Commission to recommend higher fund allocations, similar to those given to northeastern states. He argued that Andhra, being a bifurcation-affected state, deserves preferential treatment in central schemes.

Various political parties, including TDP, BJP, and JanaSena, submitted their demands to the Finance Commission. While TDP sought increased state shares in central funds, YSRCP pushed for 50% tax devolution.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that with fair financial support, Andhra Pradesh would emerge stronger, transforming into a “Healthy, Wealthy, and Happy” state. The Finance Commission’s recommendations will play a crucial role in shaping the state’s future.

The 16th Finance Commission chairman, Dr. Arvind Panagariya, acknowledged that Andhra Pradesh faced financial challenges after inheriting fewer resources, a larger population, and less GDP. He identified the development of Amaravati as one of the state’s pressing needs, noting that Chief Minister Chandrababu provided a comprehensive briefing on Amaravati’s history, construction progress, and resource requirements. Dr. Arvind Panagariya also expressed admiration for Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s presentation abilities, remarking that it was unprecedented for a Chief Minister to personally deliver such a presentation.