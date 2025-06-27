x
Big Weekend needed for Kannappa

Published on June 27, 2025 by swathy

Big Weekend needed for Kannappa

After years and years, a film from Manchu Mohan Babu’s family opened with decent footfalls and a positive word of mouth. The first day numbers are completely impressive and Kannappa opened with good footfalls. There is a positive report unanimously for the second half of the film. Pan-Indian Star Prabhas is a huge plus for the film. Equally, Vishnu’s performance in the second half of the film is well appreciated especially during the climax portions.

The team of Kannappa has been successful in getting the needed numbers on the day one. The film has to maintain the strength on Saturday and Sunday to end up as a decent film in the final run. The opening numbers are equally good from cities and towns to the villages across AP and Telangana. The film also has to maintain the strength on the weekdays to recover the big investment involved. Vishnu and his team has to close the non-theatrical deals and they kept them at risk as they had strong belief in the film.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by 24 Frames Factory. Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Sarath Kumar, Kajal and Mohan Babu played other important roles.

Next Photos : 3BHK Press Meet Previous MP Vishweshwar Reddy to raise phone tapping issue in Lok Sabha
