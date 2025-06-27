MP Vishweshwar Reddy to raise phone tapping issue in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said he will raise the issue of Telangana phone tapping in Lok Sabha. Senior MP attended SIT inquiry on phone tapping by previous BRS Govt and gave his statement on Friday.

MP Vishweshwar Reddy, after attending SIT inquiry at Jubilee Hills Police Station in Hyderabad, spoke to the media. He revealed several sensational details relating to snooping by KCR Sarkar on the occasion.

“Telangana Government should even take Centre’s support to prove phone tapping by the previous BRS Government. I will raise the issue of phone tapping even in Loksabha. My phone has been tapped many times during BRS tenure. KCR Govt had even filed false cases on me and harassed me for complaining about phone tapping. If phone tapping has to be prevented in the future, then KCR and KTR should be punished,” said Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

MP Vishweshwar Reddy revealed sensational details saying that, phones of his wife Sangeetha Reddy, who is a successful businesswoman and joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, have also been trapped by KCR Sarkar. He alleged that his friends and business associates were also harassed by KCR Govt, by tapping their phones.

Vishweshwar Reddy, a technocrat businessman, started his career in politics with BRS (then TRS) party. He won as MP from Chevella Lok Sabha segment as BRS candidate in 2014. Later, owing to differences with BRS leadership, shifted to Congress. Due to political compulsions, he joined BJP later and won as MP of Chevella again in 2024. Vishweshwar Reddy’s phones have been tapped since he quit BRS.