Bigg boss day 3: First nominations of the season

Bigg boss today gave the audiences the task of nominating the housemates from mass group. Class group team members got immunity for this week. Trash group members are already in the nominations.

Revant nominated Faima and Arohi.

Faima retaliated by nominating Revant. She also nominated Arjun.

Again Arjun retaliated by nominating Faima. He also nominated Arohi.

Sudeepa nominated Revant and Chanti.

Vasanti nominated Revant and Sri Satya.

Sri Satya nominated Vasanti and Rajasekhar as retaliation

Keerti nominated Revant and Chanti.

Arohi too retaliated by nominating Revant . She also nominated Sri Satya.

Rajasekhar nominated Vasanthi and Sri Satya.

Shani nominated Sri Satya and Chanti.

Rohit and Marina couple nominated Faima and Chanti.

Srihan nominated Revant and Keerthi

Chanti nominated Revant and Sudeepa

Surya nominated Revant and Chanti

Class team got a privilege to swap one person from the saved contestants with nominated ones and they swapped Aditya with Arohi.

Overall- Revant, Chanti, sri Satya, Faima, Arohi, Abhinayasri and Inaya nominated this week. Sri Satya, Inaya and Abhinayasri seem to be in danger zone at this moment.