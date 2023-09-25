Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 21: Skanda Promotion and Damini Eviction

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 was an eventful one, filled with fun games, a special celebrity guest, and an unexpected eviction. Nagarjuna, the show’s host, started the episode with a light-hearted game where he posed simple and silly questions to the housemates, leading to amusing and sometimes surprising answers.

One of the questions was directed at Shobha, asking her to identify the contestant playing the game with a mask. She promptly answered “Prashant.” Damini was tasked with identifying the contestant referred to as a “sword dipped in honey,” and she humorously replied with “Sandeep.” Sandeep, when given the chance, didn’t hold back, stating that Prince was the one spreading negativity in the house. This playful game brought smiles and laughter to the house.

Special Guest: Ram Pothineni

Adding a dash of excitement to the episode, Ram Pothineni graced the Bigg Boss house as part of the promotions for his upcoming movie “Skandha.” Nagarjuna and the housemates watched and appreciated the trailer of the film. The mere presence of the hero left the contestants elated.

Nagarjuna decided to organize a fun game for the housemates, dividing them into two groups. The game involved guessing songs and dancing to them. Eager to impress Ram, the housemates put on energetic dance performances. While Damini, Amar, and Sandeep received applause from the guest of honor, Teja’s enthusiastic dance moves, despite his heavier build, provided comic relief and left Ram in fits of laughter. Prince, known for his confident demeanor, went shirtless during his dance performance. In a lighthearted moment, Shivaji jokingly advised Ram to consider marriage once his movie is released, to which the housemates and Ram responded with laughter.

An Unexpected Eviction: Damini Departs

As the episode progressed, it was time for the week’s eviction. Damini and Shubhasree were the final two contestants facing the possibility of leaving the Bigg Boss house. In a surprising turn of events, Nagarjuna announced that Damini had been eliminated this week.

Damini’s eviction was met with mixed emotions among the housemates. She expressed her disbelief at her unexpected departure and left behind some parting words of advice for her fellow contestants. Her advice covered a wide range of topics, from being more upfront and proactive to mingling with all housemates and avoiding favoritism. She encouraged Priyanka to focus on her journey rather than spending excessive time in the kitchen, advised Gowtham to listen to others, and urged Amar to be more candid. She also emphasized the importance of balance to Prashant instead of leaning towards extremes.

With Damini’s departure, the dynamics in the Bigg Boss house are sure to change once again. As the contestants continue their journey, they will carry Damini’s advice and the memories of her time in the house with them.