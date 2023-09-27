Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 23: “The Trial Continues”

The Bigg Boss house in Telugu Season 7 is no stranger to drama and high-stakes nominations. This week, the nomination process took an intriguing twist as the power to decide who faces potential eviction rested in the hands of a select few – the jury, comprising Sandeep, Shivaji, and Shobha. As the nominations continued, so did the tensions and conflicts.

Gowtham’s Stand and Clash with the Jury



Gowtham continued the nomination process by nominating Prince and Teja. However, his choices didn’t align with the jury’s perspective. Accusations flew, with Gowtham even suggesting that Shivaji was playing the role of a lawyer rather than the impartial jury. The argument escalated, prompting Bigg Boss to intervene and remind the jury of the time constraints. Amar advised Gowtham to consider the consequences of his aggressive actions. The jury found Prince as guilty.

Amar’s Arrogance and Personal Comments on Prashant

Amar nominated Prashant and Shubhasree, citing Shubha’s remarks about his performance in the 3-week immunity task as offensive. Amar highlighted that Prashant was putting on an act in the house. He likened him to the character of “Aparichitudu,” accusing Prashant of hiding behind masks and showing different faces in different situations. Prashant vehemently defended himself bringing up instances where Amar also had displayed varying behaviors.

As the debate raged on, Amar grew increasingly personal, implying that Prashant’s true nature was evident to anyone who viewed his YouTube channel. The jury eventually decided that Shubhasree was guilty, a verdict that Shobha fervently disagreed with. The aftermath of this decision witnessed an emotionally charged confrontation between Amar and Shubha, with Amar’s arrogant gesture causing Shubha to shed tears.

Prashant’s Retaliation and Apology:

Prashant nominated Amar as retaliation. He commented that Amar had failed to make the most of the opportunities provided by Bigg Boss. He also nominated Gowtham, accusing him of displaying his physique in front of female housemates. Gowtham, in his defense, brought up instances where Prashant himself had made objectifying comments about Rathika. The jury, amidst the discord, decided that Gowtham was guilty. Gowtham’s reaction to this verdict was rather unconventional. He decided to roam the house shirtless, seeking input from each housemate on whether this bothered them.

An argument between Prashant and Rathika ensued, focusing on Prashant’s comments about Rathika being his “property.” Prashant eventually apologized for his words.

The Jury’s Nomination:

With tensions still simmering, Bigg Boss tasked the jury with one more crucial decision: to nominate one person from the three contestants deemed safe at that point – Amar, Teja, and Prashant. After deliberation, the jury chose to nominate Teja, citing him as the weakest among the trio. Shobha staunchly defended Teja, but the combined votes of Sandeep and Shivaji sealed his nomination fate.

Priyanka, Rathika, Prince Shubha, Gowtham, and Teja are on the list of nominations this week. Teja and Shubha are in a danger zone this week